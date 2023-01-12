YBS Commercial makes rate cuts of up to 0.91 per cent

This includes its five-year fixed product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has been reduced from 5.9 per cent to 4.99 per cent. For the option at 75 per cent LTV, the rate has gone down from 6.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent.

Its specialist buy-to-let rates have also been reduced by up to 0.9 per cent.

This includes its product for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) which has been cut from 6.4 per cent to 5.5 per cent. Its holiday let product has gone down from 6.45 per cent to 5.55 per cent.

The HMO product is available up to 65 per cent LTV, while the holiday let option is available up to 75 per cent LTV.

All products allow loans of up to £15m with arrangement fees of two per cent.

YBS Commercial has also reduced the rate of its five-year fixed semi-commercial product from 6.79 per cent to 6.25 per cent. This is available for loans of up to £5m, up to 70 per cent LTV.

YBS Commercial: “Recognising landlords’ challenges “

Mike Davies (pictured), head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We recognise the challenges landlords have faced when it comes to making their investments affordable in the current climate.

“Now that we’re seeing changes in swap rates and better stability in the market, and having listened to feedback from our broker partners, we’re really pleased to be able to respond to this and reduce rates across our buy-to-let range. Including specialist products in these changes, like HMO and holiday lets, will maintain their competitiveness and help us to continue to serve the market in these much-needed areas.

“Reducing rates on our semi-commercial product helps us to support investors who rely on diversified income streams, and hopefully helps maintain the variety of options and good value which property investors need now more than ever.”

In early December, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that YBS Commercial Mortgages has completed £500m in mortgage in 2022, representing an increase of nearly 50 per cent on the previous year.