You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Catalyst launches commercial bridge for ‘hard to fund’ assets

by:
  • 19/01/2023
  • 0
Catalyst launches commercial bridge for ‘hard to fund’ assets
A new bridging product allowing developers to purchase traditionally hard to fund commercial properties for conversion to mixed use or residential is now available through brokers.  

Catalyst Property Finance has confirmed it will now offer bridge finance on vacant properties, care homes, hotels, nightclubs, gyms, warehouses, offices, restaurants, health care centres, retail units and larger schemes.

Funding is available up to 65 per cent loan-to-value with loans from £250,000 to £10m.

Loan terms range from three months to 24 months and there are no early repayment charges. Both tracker and fixed rates are available.

Anna Bennett (pictured), marketing director at Catalyst, said: “Product innovation is vital if we are to help intermediaries and their clients realise more opportunities in a challenging market.

“This product opens the door for property investors and developers to capitalise on commercial assets that have traditionally been harder to fund.”

Bennett urged brokers with unusual commercial opportunities to contact Catalyst’s new business team as the lender will consider assets on a case-by-case basis.

She said: “We’re ready to provide terms and promise enquiries will receive a personal response within a business hour and a superfast credit-backed decision they can rely on.”

At the beginning of January, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Catalyst had had a record month in December 2022 as it funded £22m across 22 new loans.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.