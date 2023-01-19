Catalyst launches commercial bridge for ‘hard to fund’ assets

A new bridging product allowing developers to purchase traditionally hard to fund commercial properties for conversion to mixed use or residential is now available through brokers.

Catalyst Property Finance has confirmed it will now offer bridge finance on vacant properties, care homes, hotels, nightclubs, gyms, warehouses, offices, restaurants, health care centres, retail units and larger schemes.

Funding is available up to 65 per cent loan-to-value with loans from £250,000 to £10m.

Loan terms range from three months to 24 months and there are no early repayment charges. Both tracker and fixed rates are available.

Anna Bennett (pictured), marketing director at Catalyst, said: “Product innovation is vital if we are to help intermediaries and their clients realise more opportunities in a challenging market.

“This product opens the door for property investors and developers to capitalise on commercial assets that have traditionally been harder to fund.”

Bennett urged brokers with unusual commercial opportunities to contact Catalyst’s new business team as the lender will consider assets on a case-by-case basis.

She said: “We’re ready to provide terms and promise enquiries will receive a personal response within a business hour and a superfast credit-backed decision they can rely on.”

At the beginning of January, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Catalyst had had a record month in December 2022 as it funded £22m across 22 new loans.