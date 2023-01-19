MT Finance joins IMLA

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

  19/01/2023
MT Finance has joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) as a full member.

The specialist bridging and buy-to-let lender is the 53rd full member to join the trade body, which also has 16 associate members.

As a full member, MT Finance will join the ranks of lenders comprising over 90 per cent of gross UK mortgage lending, with IMLA representing their members to regulators, the government and beyond.

IMLA’s executive director Kate Davies said: “As a provider of specialist lending across first and second charge mortgages, MT Finance can bring a distinct perspective to our discussions, including how we tackle some of the challenges facing the mortgage market today.

“We look forward to working together.”

Marylen Edwards, head of buy-to-let at MT Finance, will represent the lender at IMLA meetings.

She said: “This year poses a range of macroeconomic challenges for the mortgage market, making collaboration between lenders to address these issues all the more vital.

“We are really looking forward to contributing to the discussions held by IMLA over the coming year, bringing our own expertise in the specialist lending space to the table.”

Back in October, Mortgage Solutions reported that the firm, whch was started in 2008 by Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody had sold a minority stake in the firm to an unnamed American investment company.

