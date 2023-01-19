You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr adds tracker deals to buy-to-let range

  • 19/01/2023
Zephyr Homeloans has launched a range of buy-to-let lifetime tracker mortgages offering landlords a cheaper deal on properties with an EPC band C and above.

For more energy efficient properties, landlords can borrow at Bank Base Rate (BBR) + 2.7 per cent on a lifetime tracker standard buy-to-let mortgage product up to 65 per cent loan-to-value.

Landlords seeking mortgage finance secured on properties rated band D or below can access the same product but at a higher price of BBR + 2.8 per cent.

Both offers include new builds and standard flats above commercial properties.

From 2025, all new tenancy agreements will require private rented properties to have an EPC rating of C or above.

For existing tenancies the new regulations won’t apply until 2028, but estimates suggest the cost of upgrading properties’ energy efficiency will run into thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of pound.

Zephyr has also launched a lifetime tracker mortgage product at 65 per cent LTV for houses of multiple occupancy and multi-unit freehold properties with an A to C EPC rating priced at BBR + 2.9 per cent.

HMOs and multi-unit freeholds will be charged BBR + 3 per cent where they have an EPC rating of D or E.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “By introducing tracker functionality into our mortgage product range, we are providing brokers with additional tools to support their buy-to-let landlord customers who want flexible options.”

There are no early redemption penalties across the range.

