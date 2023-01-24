Nearly two weeks until The British Specialist Lending Awards deadline

The awards commemorate the accomplishments of worthy and notable brokers, lenders, and business leaders in the specialist lending space.

To make a nomination use this form and to view categories follow this link.

The winners are announced at a glitzy awards ceremony on 18 May at Hilton London, Bankside.

The deadline for voting is 5pm on 10 February.

To be a finalist, nominees needed to campaign for votes by email and social media. Marketing material can be created, if this is needed please email Lorraine Francisco on Lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk.

Last year, there were 21 winners across the specialist lending space with entertainment from comedian Kerry Godliman and music from The Brightside Band.

The full list of last year’s winners can be found here and check out the night itself in pictures and video.