LendInvest appoints fundraising director; Market Harborough Building Society hires sales head – round-up

LendInvest has appointed Harry Hall as its new director of fundraising while Market Harborough Building Society has hired a head of sales

Hall worked for Allspring Global Investments, formerly Wells Fargo Asset Management, for around four years. He was most recently sales director for around three years.

Before that, he worked at BlackRock for over three years in various roles including associate of institutional client business and analyst on the international client business team.

Prior to that, Hall held roles at Neptune Investment Management and Analytic Investors.

LendInvest has secured £300m in funding from Lloyds Bank to support its entry into the homeowner mortgage market.

It also received £100m partnership with British Business Bank and HSBC.

Hall said: “I am delighted to have joined such an ambitious and forward thinking company. Truly refreshing in the asset management space. LendInvest has built a fantastic brand in the lending market, underpinned by class leading technology and robust risk management.

“Clients will find us truly innovative and differentiated, able to play a unique role in portfolios as a trusted partner with specialist expertise.”

Market Harborough Building Society appoints head of sales

Specialist lender Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has hired Richard Saunders as its head of sales.

He will oversee the mutual’s sales and proposition team and ensure the society will offer an “attractive range of specialist mortgages”.

Saunders previously worked at Paragon for over six years in various roles including commercial manager and sales manager.

Prior to that, he was assistant vice president for Barclays Wealth and Investment Management for over a year and before that, was a partner at John Charcol for nearly three years.

Saunders has also held roles at Nationwide and Charles Cameron and Associates.

Annie Cossar, customer experience director at MHBS, said: “Richard’s previous experience working as both a broker and for a lender made him the perfect choice for this role. He brings with him a deep understanding of the mortgage market, the needs of brokers and how to support the challenges they face.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him on the expansion of Case Hub, our online application system, and a series of innovative green initiatives.”

Saunders added: “I am thrilled to be joining MHBS at an extremely exciting time to drive the business forward. I’m fully committed to making it even easier for intermediaries to work with us and want MHBS to be the lender of choice for more brokers.

“As the cost of living crisis intensifies and people’s circumstances become more challenging, brokers will have a greater need for trusted lenders who offer more than a one-size-fits-all approach. MHBS is known for working in partnership with intermediaries, adding the human touch needed to ensure their clients’ cases proceed quickly and smoothly.”