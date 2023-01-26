You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Recognise Bank simplifies structure after parent company delists

  • 26/01/2023
Recognise Bank has simplified its corporate structure after its parent company, the City of London Group, delisted its shares following an annual general meeting vote.

This follows the announcement that the bank had obtained £25m in funding to support its lending as well as the development of new products and technology. 

A spokesperson for Recognise Bank said its parent company used to have a number of firms under it, but many had been sold including Milton Homes. 

This left Recognise Bank as the only asset of the City of London Group, which meant the company had multiple boards and executive committees despite overseeing one firm. 

The decision was therefore taken to cancel the shares so Recognise Bank becomes a standalone privately-owned company. 

The spokesperson said this would make the bank more streamlined and focused on its proposition. 

No changes have been made to the management team or employee structure at Recognise Bank. 

Recognise Bank launched in 2021 and, as of December 2022, had lent £112m in commercial lending and £117m in business savings. 

The bank offers commercial, bridging and unregulated loans. 

Nicola Clark and Simon Monks from Azets, a specialist local accountants and business advisory group, will support Recognise Bank with its corporate simplification strategy. 

Jean Murphy (pictured), CEO of Recognise Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce the delisting of our parent company, which simplifies the bank’s structure, making it more streamlined and efficient. This will support the delivery of our strategy to create new services and products for all our customers.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.