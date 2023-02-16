The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 – all the nominees

Since December last year, members of the specialist mortgage sector have been voting to recognise outstanding and notable colleagues ahead of the ceremony.
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 will take place on 18 May at the Hilton Bankside in London.
Here are the finalists:
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor
Georgia Gebler – largemortgageloans.com
Adam Holmes – Paradigm Mortgage Services
Ajay Mahay – Dynamo
Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon
Shaz Ahmed – Elan Property Finance
Michael Flower – Dynamo
Howard Levy – SPF Private Clients
Commercial Finance sponsored by Interbay
Charles Ayton – largemortgageloans.com
Jason Dempsey – Developer Money Market
Charlotte Stanford – Sirius Property Finance
Second Charge
Rachael Peach – Dynamo
Matt Tristram – Loans Warehouse
Paul Zammit – The Loans Engine
Bridging and Short-Term Finance
David Hounsell – Propp
Sy Nathan – Dynamo
James Oldham – Positive Lending
Complex Income sponsored by The Mortgage Lender
Jana Chetraru – BTJ Mortgages
Paul Fredericks – largemortgageloans.com
Daniel Gracie – Pinnacle
Adverse Credit
Kenny Burns – Chartwell Funding
Joseph Lane – Mortgage Lane
Sarah Tinkler – Clever Mortgages
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Megan Betts – Coreco
Emma Eves – TBMC
Nicole Franklin – Dynamo
Lender
Rising Star – Product Provider
Naz Buckler – Fleet Mortgages
Gary Maher – Castle Trust Bank
James Moore – Glenhawk
Underwriter
Simon Baker-Smith – Together
Michael Maynard – Fleet Mortgages
Sophie Reed – Kensington Mortgages
Business Development
Ravi Shabajee – Kensington Mortgages
Lewis Wheeler – Pepper Money
Alex Whitham – Landbay
Head of Sales
Jane Atkins – Kensington Mortgages
Joanne Hollins – Metro Bank
Anna Lewis – Castle Trust Bank
Head of National Accounts
Louise Apollonio – The Mortgage Lender
Jeremy Cook – Metro Bank
Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages
Business Leader
Development and Innovation Advocate
Michael Allison – Roma Finance
Paul Elliott – Propp
Nicola Firth – Knowledge Bank
Specialist Distribution
William Lloyd-Hayward – Brightstar Financial Group
Jane Simpson – TBMC
Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries
Surveyor
Chris Bramham – Metropolis Surveyors
David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors
Peter Hughes – Gateway Surveyors
Conveyancer sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries
Peter Joseph – Home Legal Direct
Karen Rodrigues – eConveyancer
Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer
Bridging Lender
Nick Hilton – Glenhawk
Richard Lawton – OSB Group
Scott Marshall – Roma Finance
Commercial Finance Lender
Marc Goldberg – Together
Emily Hollands – Interbay
Alex Upton – HTB
Complex Buy-to-Let Lender
Mike Cook – Market Financial Solutions
Elise Coole – Keystone Property Finance
Sophie Mitchell-Charman – LendInvest
Second Charge Lender
Buster Tolfree – UTB
Maeve Ward – Central Trust
Tom Whitney – Pepper Money
Complex Income Lender
Marie Grundy – West One Loans
Vicki Harris – Kensington Mortgages
Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender
Adverse Credit Lender
Paul Adams – Pepper Money
Reece Beddall – Bluestone Mortgages
Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender
Outstanding Contribution*
To be announced on the night