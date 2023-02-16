You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 – all the nominees

by:
  • 16/02/2023
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 – all the nominees
The nominees of this year’s British Specialist Awards have been revealed.

Since December last year, members of the specialist mortgage sector have been voting to recognise outstanding and notable colleagues ahead of the ceremony.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 will take place on 18 May at the Hilton Bankside in London.

 

Here are the finalists:

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor 

Georgia Gebler – largemortgageloans.com 

Adam Holmes – Paradigm Mortgage Services 

Ajay Mahay – Dynamo 

  

Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon

Shaz Ahmed – Elan Property Finance 

Michael Flower – Dynamo 

Howard Levy – SPF Private Clients 

  

Commercial Finance sponsored by Interbay 

Charles Ayton – largemortgageloans.com 

Jason Dempsey – Developer Money Market 

Charlotte Stanford – Sirius Property Finance 

  

Second Charge 

Rachael Peach – Dynamo 

Matt Tristram – Loans Warehouse 

Paul Zammit – The Loans Engine 

  

Bridging and Short-Term Finance 

David Hounsell – Propp

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

James Oldham – Positive Lending

  

Complex Income sponsored by The Mortgage Lender 

Jana Chetraru – BTJ Mortgages

Paul Fredericks – largemortgageloans.com

Daniel Gracie – Pinnacle

  

Adverse Credit  

Kenny Burns – Chartwell Funding

Joseph Lane – Mortgage Lane

Sarah Tinkler – Clever Mortgages

  

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money 

Megan Betts – Coreco

Emma Eves – TBMC

Nicole Franklin – Dynamo

  

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider  

Naz Buckler – Fleet Mortgages

Gary Maher – Castle Trust Bank

James Moore – Glenhawk

  

Underwriter 

Simon Baker-Smith  – Together

Michael Maynard – Fleet Mortgages

Sophie Reed – Kensington Mortgages

  

Business Development 

Ravi Shabajee – Kensington Mortgages

Lewis Wheeler – Pepper Money

Alex Whitham – Landbay

  

Head of Sales 

Jane Atkins – Kensington Mortgages

Joanne Hollins – Metro Bank

Anna Lewis – Castle Trust Bank

  

Head of National Accounts 

Louise Apollonio – The Mortgage Lender

Jeremy Cook – Metro Bank

Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages

 

Business Leader

Development and Innovation Advocate 

Michael Allison – Roma Finance

Paul Elliott – Propp

Nicola Firth – Knowledge Bank

  

Specialist Distribution 

William Lloyd-Hayward – Brightstar Financial Group

Jane Simpson – TBMC

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

  

Surveyor 

Chris Bramham – Metropolis Surveyors

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Peter Hughes – Gateway Surveyors

  

Conveyancer sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries 

Peter Joseph – Home Legal Direct

Karen Rodrigues – eConveyancer

Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer

  

Bridging Lender 

Nick Hilton – Glenhawk

Richard Lawton – OSB Group

Scott Marshall – Roma Finance

  

Commercial Finance Lender 

Marc Goldberg – Together

Emily Hollands – Interbay

Alex Upton – HTB

 

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender 

Mike Cook – Market Financial Solutions

Elise Coole – Keystone Property Finance

Sophie Mitchell-Charman – LendInvest

 

Second Charge Lender  

Buster Tolfree – UTB

Maeve Ward – Central Trust

Tom Whitney – Pepper Money

 

Complex Income Lender 

Marie Grundy – West One Loans

Vicki Harris – Kensington Mortgages

Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender

  

Adverse Credit Lender  

Paul Adams – Pepper Money

Reece Beddall – Bluestone Mortgages

Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender

  

Outstanding Contribution*
To be announced on the night 

