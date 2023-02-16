The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 – all the nominees

The nominees of this year’s British Specialist Awards have been revealed.

Since December last year, members of the specialist mortgage sector have been voting to recognise outstanding and notable colleagues ahead of the ceremony.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2023 will take place on 18 May at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Here are the finalists:

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor

Georgia Gebler – largemortgageloans.com

Adam Holmes – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Ajay Mahay – Dynamo

Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon

Shaz Ahmed – Elan Property Finance

Michael Flower – Dynamo

Howard Levy – SPF Private Clients

Commercial Finance sponsored by Interbay

Charles Ayton – largemortgageloans.com

Jason Dempsey – Developer Money Market

Charlotte Stanford – Sirius Property Finance

Second Charge

Rachael Peach – Dynamo

Matt Tristram – Loans Warehouse

Paul Zammit – The Loans Engine

Bridging and Short-Term Finance

David Hounsell – Propp

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

James Oldham – Positive Lending

Complex Income sponsored by The Mortgage Lender

Jana Chetraru – BTJ Mortgages

Paul Fredericks – largemortgageloans.com

Daniel Gracie – Pinnacle

Adverse Credit

Kenny Burns – Chartwell Funding

Joseph Lane – Mortgage Lane

Sarah Tinkler – Clever Mortgages

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Megan Betts – Coreco

Emma Eves – TBMC

Nicole Franklin – Dynamo

Lender

Rising Star – Product Provider

Naz Buckler – Fleet Mortgages

Gary Maher – Castle Trust Bank

James Moore – Glenhawk

Underwriter

Simon Baker-Smith – Together

Michael Maynard – Fleet Mortgages

Sophie Reed – Kensington Mortgages

Business Development

Ravi Shabajee – Kensington Mortgages

Lewis Wheeler – Pepper Money

Alex Whitham – Landbay

Head of Sales

Jane Atkins – Kensington Mortgages

Joanne Hollins – Metro Bank

Anna Lewis – Castle Trust Bank

Head of National Accounts

Louise Apollonio – The Mortgage Lender

Jeremy Cook – Metro Bank

Eloise Hall – Kensington Mortgages

Business Leader

Development and Innovation Advocate

Michael Allison – Roma Finance

Paul Elliott – Propp

Nicola Firth – Knowledge Bank

Specialist Distribution

William Lloyd-Hayward – Brightstar Financial Group

Jane Simpson – TBMC

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

Surveyor

Chris Bramham – Metropolis Surveyors

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Peter Hughes – Gateway Surveyors

Conveyancer sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

Peter Joseph – Home Legal Direct

Karen Rodrigues – eConveyancer

Kevin Tunnicliffe – SortRefer

Bridging Lender

Nick Hilton – Glenhawk

Richard Lawton – OSB Group

Scott Marshall – Roma Finance

Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Goldberg – Together

Emily Hollands – Interbay

Alex Upton – HTB

Complex Buy-to-Let Lender

Mike Cook – Market Financial Solutions

Elise Coole – Keystone Property Finance

Sophie Mitchell-Charman – LendInvest

Second Charge Lender

Buster Tolfree – UTB

Maeve Ward – Central Trust

Tom Whitney – Pepper Money

Complex Income Lender

Marie Grundy – West One Loans

Vicki Harris – Kensington Mortgages

Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender

Adverse Credit Lender

Paul Adams – Pepper Money

Reece Beddall – Bluestone Mortgages

Sara Palmer – The Mortgage Lender

Outstanding Contribution*

To be announced on the night