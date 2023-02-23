You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

ASTL sets annual conference date for November

  • 23/02/2023
The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has set the date for its second annual conference for November.

The conference will be held on 9 November and will return to RSA House in Central London.

Registration details for the conference and information on the speaker programme will be available in the next few months.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said: “Last year, we held the first in-person ASTL Annual Conference since Covid at RSA House in London. The event was a huge success, with delegates commenting on the valuable networking opportunities as well as the conference content itself.

“We will return to RSA House and are planning a few exciting changes to the format for the benefit of all participants. We are hopeful that this will improve the conference experience for our delegates and will provide more information in the coming months.”

He added: “In the meantime, we encourage our members and associate members to save the 9 November this year in their calendars for the ASTL Annual Conference.”

At last year’s conference, ASTL confirmed that it would launch a specialist property finance education programme with the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA).

The trade body launched a white paper at the event, which found that most consumers lack awareness of the product but younger generations were more amenable to it.

Adrian Moloney, OSB’s group intermediary director, spoke at the event and said that the lender-broker relationship had never been stronger following the mini Budget.

