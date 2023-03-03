Broker firm Pilot Fish expands with three appointments

Specialist finance broker firm Pilot Fish Finance has made three appointments as part of its expansion into different regions.

It has appointed Ewan Clarke as regional director for Nottingham and Lincoln, promoted Robin Edlington to regional manager of Cambridge and recruited Mark Lynn (pictured) as finance consultant for the East of England.

Clarke has a background on both the lender and broker side of business finance. He joined from Time Finance where he was business development manager (BDM) for nearly a year, prior to that he worked at Optimum SME Finance as a regional director.

At Pilot Fish, Clarke will be tasked with growing and maintaining relationships with the firm’s introducer network in the East Midlands.

Edlington has worked for Pilot Fish for four years, initially joining as a finance consultant in 2019. In his new role he will continue to arrange business and property finance solutions as well as support the introducer network in Cambridge.

Lynn has over 30 years of experience in retail and corporate banking. He joined Barclays UK as a senior mortgage specialist in 1984 and worked his way up to personal lending manager by 1996. He then moved to the Barclays wealth and investment management business where he worked as senior premier relationship manager for a decade. Lynn then worked at Barclays corporate banking as a relationship director for nine years.

At Pilot Fish, Lynn will offer financial advice to introducers and clients.

Pilot Fish Finance operates in the property and business finance markets advising on bridging loans, development finance and commercial mortgages.

Richard Jones, CEO of Pilot Fish Finance said: “We are delighted to have drawn Ewan and Mark onto our team. Ewan, Mark, and Robin have a wealth of experience and knowledge between them and will be a great asset as we strengthen our national presence.”

“Our team expansion comes at a time where businesses and developers increasingly need to explore all finance options available to them. Our relationship-led approach and passion for sourcing a bespoke solution places us in an ideal position to be able to help.”