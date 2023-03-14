You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial launches loan for commercial and industrial investment

by:
  • 14/03/2023
  • 0
YBS Commercial launches loan for commercial and industrial investment
YBS Commercial Mortgages has added a product for investors in commercial and industrial property.

This is a five-year fix and is available for loans against a range of commercial properties including retail, office, industrial, warehousing and quality leisure facilities. 

It can be arranged on a capital and interest or interest-only basis. 

Loans of up to £3m can be accessed at a rate of 6.99 per cent up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a capital and interest basis, or at a rate of 7.15 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV on an interest-only basis. 

There is a two per cent arrangement fee and one per cent of this is paid to brokers as a procuration fee. 

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said the product bolstered the lender’s support for investors with good quality properties. 

He added: “We’re doing our bit to fill the substantial gap in commercial funding availability for small businesses. 

“This new offering comes as a direct result of broker feedback, with a recognition that, post-pandemic, there is a real opportunity to acquire commercial property at a good price, but that investors’ efforts are being hampered by low funding availability and extra-stringent criteria for what is available, as well as long delays in finalising funding, which are leading to opportunities being lost. This, in turn, is hampering economic growth which is much needed by communities and the UK at large, at the moment.” 

Simpson said the lender’s “personalised approach to underwriting” and the funding it was able to provide made this a good alternative for borrowers. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.