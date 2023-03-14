YBS Commercial launches loan for commercial and industrial investment

YBS Commercial Mortgages has added a product for investors in commercial and industrial property.

This is a five-year fix and is available for loans against a range of commercial properties including retail, office, industrial, warehousing and quality leisure facilities.

It can be arranged on a capital and interest or interest-only basis.

Loans of up to £3m can be accessed at a rate of 6.99 per cent up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on a capital and interest basis, or at a rate of 7.15 per cent up to 65 per cent LTV on an interest-only basis.

There is a two per cent arrangement fee and one per cent of this is paid to brokers as a procuration fee.

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said the product bolstered the lender’s support for investors with good quality properties.

He added: “We’re doing our bit to fill the substantial gap in commercial funding availability for small businesses.

“This new offering comes as a direct result of broker feedback, with a recognition that, post-pandemic, there is a real opportunity to acquire commercial property at a good price, but that investors’ efforts are being hampered by low funding availability and extra-stringent criteria for what is available, as well as long delays in finalising funding, which are leading to opportunities being lost. This, in turn, is hampering economic growth which is much needed by communities and the UK at large, at the moment.”

Simpson said the lender’s “personalised approach to underwriting” and the funding it was able to provide made this a good alternative for borrowers.