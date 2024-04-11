You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial adds BTL tracker and cuts rates

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
YBS Commercial adds BTL tracker and cuts rates
YBS Commercial Mortgages has launched a tracker product for portfolio landlords, which it said would give them more options in the more volatile market.

The product from YBS Commercial Mortgages is priced at 6.75%, which is 1.5% above the current base rate, and is available on both a capital and interest or interest-only payment basis. 

It is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 2% arrangement fee, and the maximum loan size is £20m. 

Tom Simpson, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “Launched as a direct result of broker feedback, we’re pleased to offer this new tracker option for landlords, alongside our fixed rate buy-to-let [BTL] range.

“This product recognises the current, volatile environment, and uncertainty around interest rates, with borrowers carefully considering their options – in many cases, looking for something other than to fix. We’re bridging that gap for these borrowers, offering them better choice and flexibility, and with many predictions that the bank rate may drop for the first time in more than four years this summer, the timing couldn’t be better.” 

 

Rate reductions at YBS Commercial 

The lender also lowered rates across select core BTL and specialist mortgages. 

This includes a five-year fix at 65% LTV for BTL borrowers in need of loans of more than £1m, where the rate has fallen from 5.1% to 4.9%. This has a 3% fee. 

A five-year fix at 75% LTV for holiday let purchases has gone down from 5.75% to 5.55%. This product has a 2% fee. 

For semi-commercial borrowers, the five-year fix up to 70% LTV with a 3% fee has been reduced from 6.8% to 6.6%. 

Simpson added: “Reducing rates across our fixed rate buy-to-let and semi-commercial ranges reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the competitiveness of our range and offering better value wherever possible to landlords and investors alike.” 

The lender has made several rate reductions to its range in 2024, with a recent trimming of its specialist BTL pricing last month.

Earlier this year, YBS Commercial said it wanted to double its workforce to support its growth in the market.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.