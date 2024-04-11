YBS Commercial adds BTL tracker and cuts rates

YBS Commercial Mortgages has launched a tracker product for portfolio landlords, which it said would give them more options in the more volatile market.

The product from YBS Commercial Mortgages is priced at 6.75%, which is 1.5% above the current base rate, and is available on both a capital and interest or interest-only payment basis.

It is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 2% arrangement fee, and the maximum loan size is £20m.

Tom Simpson, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “Launched as a direct result of broker feedback, we’re pleased to offer this new tracker option for landlords, alongside our fixed rate buy-to-let [BTL] range.

“This product recognises the current, volatile environment, and uncertainty around interest rates, with borrowers carefully considering their options – in many cases, looking for something other than to fix. We’re bridging that gap for these borrowers, offering them better choice and flexibility, and with many predictions that the bank rate may drop for the first time in more than four years this summer, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Rate reductions at YBS Commercial

The lender also lowered rates across select core BTL and specialist mortgages.

This includes a five-year fix at 65% LTV for BTL borrowers in need of loans of more than £1m, where the rate has fallen from 5.1% to 4.9%. This has a 3% fee.

A five-year fix at 75% LTV for holiday let purchases has gone down from 5.75% to 5.55%. This product has a 2% fee.

For semi-commercial borrowers, the five-year fix up to 70% LTV with a 3% fee has been reduced from 6.8% to 6.6%.

Simpson added: “Reducing rates across our fixed rate buy-to-let and semi-commercial ranges reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the competitiveness of our range and offering better value wherever possible to landlords and investors alike.”

The lender has made several rate reductions to its range in 2024, with a recent trimming of its specialist BTL pricing last month.

Earlier this year, YBS Commercial said it wanted to double its workforce to support its growth in the market.