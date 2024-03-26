You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

YBS Commercial lowers specialist BTL rates

by:
  • 26/03/2024
  • 0
YBS Commercial lowers specialist BTL rates
YBS Commercial has reduced rates in its specialist buy-to-let (BTL) range by up to 0.15%, including its holiday let and house of multiple occupation (HMO) deals.

On the holiday let side, its five-year fixed rate at 75% loan to value (LTV) on loans of up to £1.5m per unit has fallen from 5.9% to 5.75%.

Its five-year fixed HMO rate at 75% LTV is 5.95% and has gone down from 5.8% on loans over £500,000.

Both are subject to a 2% fee.

There are no changes for commercial investment products, with pricing starting from 6.99% on retail, office, industrial, warehousing, quality leisure facilities and other kinds of commercial property loans.

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to reduce rates on our specialist buy-to-let range. This is especially pertinent given that, in the current climate, rate rises have become the norm.

“This move demonstrates our continued commitment, as a strong, stable lending partner, to supporting brokers and their landlord clients with their specialist lending needs, passing on reductions wherever we can, and ensuring that we remain as competitive as possible.”

YBS Commercial said that it is expecting to double its workforce this year, bringing its total headcount to 105.

The company said that it wanted to grow its commercial mortgages teams by around 20%, invest in digital capabilities and grow its sales, underwriting and servicing teams.

YBS Commercial also created a London hub earlier this month, with a new regional director and team of relationship directors reassigned from existing internal teams.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.