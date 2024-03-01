YBS Commercial creates London hub

YBS Commercial has created a London hub, with a new regional director and a team of relationship directors deployed from existing internal teams.

The Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) Commercial hub will have a “business development focus at its core, with the aim of building a strong presence in the London area”.

Andrew Edwards, an internal candidate, is taking on the position of regional director. He has worked at YBS for nearly a decade, initially as relationship director and then as senior relationship director. He became regional director in April last year.

Edwards will work closely with other team members of the new London hub, including senior relationship directors Mark Setchell and Gaynor Morgan, and relationship director Dan Sloman.

Tom Simpson, managing director for YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “As a lender who can operate in any part of England and Wales, a nationwide presence is vital. London is a crucial market, and we’re thrilled that we’re now able to execute our plans to build out our presence in the region.

“That’s why I’m delighted that Andrew has accepted the role of regional director for the London hub. This is another great example of supporting and promoting internal colleagues, and I wish Andrew all the best as he embraces his new role, growing our distribution reach in this area, in line with our strategic ambitions as a business.

“As a strong, stable lending partner, we’re focused on providing a dedicated personal service to all our brokers and their clients, wherever they are based. This move will enable us to strengthen our offering in the commercial market.”

Edwards added: “I’m really looking forward to taking our products and propositions to even more brokers and customers across the London area and adding even more value to the business.”

YBS Commercial recently updated its buy-to-let (BTL) affordability calculations for commercial BTL products.