You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Atelier releases lending framework for modular and offsite developments

by:
  • 04/04/2023
  • 0
Atelier releases lending framework for modular and offsite developments
Development lender Atelier has launched a finance framework for developers setting up projects with the use of offsite and modular construction techniques.

This follows an industry-wide consultation completed by the lender with professionals and trade bodies in the modular and offsite manufacturing sector. It will detail the benefits and challenges attached to these developments. 

The framework also comes after research from Savills predicted that a fifth of all new homes will be built using these methods by 2030. 

Atelier said projects developed in this way had so far been under-served by development finance lenders. 

The lender has also created a guide for SME developers and intermediaries which includes its lending and eligibility criteria where offsite and modular technology is used.  

This will run alongside its Carbonite Challenge, which is a range of finance that was launched in 2021 to incentivise developers to create greener and more sustainable homes. 

Atelier will offer loans between £5m to £40m, up to 70 per cent loan to gross development value (LTGDV) for qualifying projects. 

 

Transforming residential property development

Chris Gardner (pictured), joint CEO at Atelier, said offsite construction technology had the “potential to transform residential property development”, adding: “It’s time for that potential to be turned into reality, and that’s why Atelier is determined to help developers build more homes this way.” 

Gardner said: “We’ve collaborated across the construction industry, incorporating the expertise of more than 30 leaders in offsite technology to give developers, intermediaries and contractors a clear and practical guide to the opportunities and challenges that these new ways of building offer. 

“Above all, we’re working to be the lender of choice for developers who decide offsite is right for them – a trusted, expert partner who understands the technology and can provide reliable finance, a competitive interest rate and ongoing support, right through to the successful completion of their scheme.” 

The lender worked with the National House Building Council (NHBC) and Buildoffsite Property Assurance Scheme (BOPAS) during the development of the framework. 

Chris Hall, innovation services manager at NHBC, said: “The potential benefits of offsite construction are clear; consistent build quality, reduced costs and time on site, and strong sustainability credentials. More developers are considering these modern methods of construction, and that’s why Atelier’s lending framework is so timely.  

“By making it easier for residential developers to incorporate offsite technology into their plans, and by providing the finance and support they need to build their schemes successfully, Atelier is addressing market challenges in a clear and concise way.” 

Terry Mundy, BOPAS consultant, added: “For all the good work that has gone into raising industry standards in the design, manufacture and installation of offsite construction systems across the UK, one of the challenges that has proven harder to overcome is reassuring lenders to provide finance for such offsite schemes.  

“By introducing its offsite and modular construction lending framework, Atelier is now raising the bar in the development finance sector, to facilitate the positive shift towards modular and offsite construction.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.