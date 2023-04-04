Together lends record £115m in bridging in March

Specialist lender Together has lent over £115m in short-term finance across its commercial business, setting a record in its 49-year history.

The lender said that this was an increase of nearly nine per cent on its previous record of £106m, which was set in May last year.

The firm said that total group lending came to £256m in March, which is across its commercial and personal finance business.

The company said that this highlighted its “strong contribution to both its customers and the UK property market”.

Together said that it had originated new lending across bridging, buy-to-let, commercial mortgages, development finance, consumer lending and first and second charge mortgages.

Together: ‘Huge demand for specialist short-term finance’

Marc Goldberg, Together’s commercial CEO, said that the record lending highlighted that there was “huge demand from businesses across the UK for specialist short-term finance to meet their ambitions”.

“These latest lending figures mark an incredibly important milestone for us, and one which we couldn’t have achieved without the amazing dedication and support of our colleagues, who have all played their part in the success, enabling us to deliver to both our business partners and our customers,” he added.

Goldberg said that the strong performance was due to speed and service, as well as knowledge and experience of 750 employees.

Other factors include strong relationships with its business partners, support of its solicitor panel, increased automation of back-office functions and streamlining its underwriting team.

Goldberg added: “Providing access to finance for companies and investors is crucial for the country’s future prospects. Hopefully, in the next few months, we will begin to see the green shoots of recovery start to grow after what has been a tough winter.

“As a well-capitalised business, we’re in a very strong position to help more customers, as the UK continues its economic recovery.”