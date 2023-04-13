Specialist broker FinSpace launches property appraisal tool

The firm, which launched in 2018, hopes this will allow property developers and investors to value their projects before committing to any financial facilities.

FinSpace centres its proposition on the use of technology and its internal platform helps brokers and clients to source deals through its quoting feature.

The firm said this allowed its brokers to process applications with the “lightest touch” while maintaining compliance and giving clients transparency with applications.

The latest addition, Propflex, is aimed at borrowers as a solution to help them source land or property, finance it and market the stock on a singular platform. Developers can create appraisals, quotes and projects using Propflex.

The brokerage specialises in regulated and unregulated finance with a focus on bridging and development. It hopes to expand into secured loans this month and increase its headcount.

The firm started with a team of four which has since grown to 28 in 2023.

‘Leveraging technology’ for property finance

Jaffer Abbas (pictured), co-founder and chief technology officer of FinSpace, said: “We are committed to leveraging technology to revolutionise the way we approach property financing. Our innovative solutions empower our clients to access financing options tailored to their specific needs and streamline the process up to funding. I am proud to lead a team of skilled professionals who are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that drives our vision forward and delivers exceptional value to our customers and partners.

“We have built a solid team along the way. A unique aspect of our culture is the collaborative environment we have nurtured. Our tech products, although built and maintained by our tech team, are heavily influenced by the rest of the team. It is only through customer and lender facing experience that we can truly deliver a solution which is adapted by the target audience.”

Graham Beresford, managing director of FinSpace, added: “We have enjoyed driving our tech products into the current market. It is my absolute privilege to head this business and I remain as excited today as I was about four years ago when we first set out on the FinSpace journey.

“The incredible growth of FinSpace in such a short space of time would not have been possible without clients and lenders who have supported the business since its inception in 2018. The past year has been spent building out our tech team and roadmap.”