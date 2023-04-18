You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Hodge increases maximum lending amount across development finance range

by:
  • 18/04/2023
  • 0
Hodge increases maximum lending amount across development finance range
Hodge Bank has doubled the maximum amount it will lend within its development finance range from £5m to £10m.

This applies to single transactions within its development finance, stretch senior, sales bridge and refurbishment bridge products. 

The stretch senior product is for experienced developers, while the sales bridge is open to existing borrowers of Hodge who want to release equity towards the end of a project which has been funded by Hodge. 

The maximum amount it will lend on its acquisition bridge product will remain at £5m. 

Kevin Beevers (pictured), managing director of commercial lending at Hodge, said: “Increasing the maximum loan amount available across our development finance products is going to open up a whole new range of opportunities for developers, as well as the brokers supporting them.  

“We are fully committed to helping our clients and brokers achieve their property development ambitions and offering them the option to borrow up to £10m against a single development, while aligning with our residential and mixed use investment options where we already offer up to £10m, is now another way that Hodge is able to do just that.” 

Beevers said the change was “fantastic news” and added that the lender wished to draw on its experience in the development finance space to support more developers with their portfolios. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.