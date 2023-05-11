You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Offa secures funding and releases refurbishment bridging range

by:
  • 11/05/2023
  • 0
Offa secures funding and releases refurbishment bridging range
Sharia-compliant bridging finance lender Offa has secured a funding facility from Gulf Islamic Investments and has broadened its product portfolio with a refurbishment range.

The product will be aimed at property investors within the four million strong Muslim community who want to renovate or refurbish existing residential and commercial properties.

The United Arab Emirates Gulf Islamic Investments is now a majority shareholder in Offa and has offered the company a funding line to support its refurbishment product.

The lender can advance property investors finance up to 100 per cent of their costs for light and heavy refurbishment.

Loans between £100,000 and £2m are available, with a net financing to value (FTB) of 75 per cent for residential and 65 per cent for commercial.

Terms of up to one to 18 months are available and applications can be made online or via brokers.

Offa CEO Bilal Ahmed (pictured) said: “Offa was formed to create more choice in the market and to give Muslims access to property finance that is compatible with their faith. Our customers vary from aspiring landlords to seasoned investors, and many have enquired about finance for refurbishments.

“The new funding line from Gulf Islamic Investments allows us to launch a product that is specifically tailored for this market.”

As a Sharia-complaint lender Offa’s products are forbidden from charging interest and offer a more “ethical structure of finance”. The lender says that the process “removes market risk” as profit is fixed from the outset.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.