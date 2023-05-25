SortRefer launches bridging referrals proposition

The firm has teamed up with Birchall Blackburn to deliver a conveyancing option for borrowers using short-term finance.

This was originally supplied through SortRefer’s non-standard option, but the firm said the demand for these referrals had increased over the years.

SortRefer said the original process was “elongated”, and it has now made changes to simplify it to save introducers time when putting in a referral.

The firm said the majority of referrals were also being sent to Birchall Blackburn, so they seemed like the “top choice” for the official launch of the offering.

The bridging referral is available for purchase and remortgage cases. SortRefer said intermediaries can earn up to £300 with each instruction put through the system.

SortRefer is a free legal services portal for mortgage brokers to source conveyancing, property surveys and wills.