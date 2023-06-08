You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging lending continues to grow with completions reaching £1.4bn in Q1 – ASTL

by:
  • 08/06/2023
  • 0
Bridging lending continues to grow with completions reaching £1.4bn in Q1 – ASTL
Activity in the bridging market increased from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023 across completions, applications and loan book sizes, figures from a trade association show.

Data from the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) revealed that bridging completions rose by 11.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter to pass £1.4bn. 

Completions were up by 36.3 per cent when compared to Q1 2022, and 20.4 per cent higher than the 12 months to March 2022. 

Applications also increased, with a total value of £9.8bn in Q1 which was 13.1 per cent higher than Q4 2022. It was a 52.1 per cent rise on the same period in 2022, but a slight drop of 0.9 per cent when compared to the 12 months to March last year. 

The value of loan books also increased, with a four per cent jump to £6.8bn, which was a new high for the sector. This was also up by 52.1 per cent when compared to both Q1 last year and the 12 months to March 2022. 

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said: “The somewhat indifferent performance of the economy has not affected demand for short-term finance, which continues to demonstrate that it can provide a versatile source of funding during all economic cycles. Loan books have reached another record high of more than £6.8bn and applications have now shown an increase in each of the last five consecutive quarters.  

“Given the ongoing challenging economic environment, it’s important that lenders continue to take a robust approach to underwriting to help ensure the market continues to grow in a cautious and sustainable way so that it can help even more customers to finance transitional periods in the future.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.