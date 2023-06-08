Brightstar Group launches insurance brokerage Solstar

Brightstar Group has set up an insurance brokerage firm Solstar Insurance Brokers, which will offer a referral service and advice to its clients.

The firm will be led by insurance broker Solomon Tzouvanni, who has more than 20 years of experience in the role. His longest stint was at his own firm Little N Large Insurance Brokers, where he spent over 19 years. At Solstar, his role will be head of insurance.

Operating as part of Brightstar Group, Solstar will work alongside Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance to help clients find solutions for protection.

This will include products for buy-to-let houses, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), commercial shops with upper parts and other property insurance.

The firm will also offer a referral service and brokers will receive a referral fee at the point of sale. This fee will continue for every year that the policy is in place, which will create a source of passive income.

‘A more holistic approach’

Tzouvanni said: “This new insurance offering from the Brightstar Group has the potential to help brokers and their clients in a number of ways. Often, insurance is the last thing a broker considers with a deal, and this can lead to delays and the client paying more than they need to. With our service, a client’s details can be referred to an expert at the outset, enabling us to negotiate the best terms available from the markets.

“Not only can this result in a better outcome for the customer, but it can also prevent delays and reward the broker with an additional source of income. Over time, this income from insurance referrals can deliver embedded value for broker businesses.”

Rob Jupp (pictured), group CEO at the Brightstar Group, added: “The launch of Solstar Insurance Brokers reflects our strategic objective as a group to provide a more holistic solution for our clients and partners than property debt alone.

“With the upcoming introduction of Consumer Duty regulations, there will be greater emphasis on all brokers to take a more holistic approach to advising their customers. Solstar provides the option for them to do this by leveraging our expertise and this will benefit their clients as well as their business.”