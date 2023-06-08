You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Brightstar Group launches insurance brokerage Solstar

by:
  • 08/06/2023
  • 0
Brightstar Group launches insurance brokerage Solstar
Brightstar Group has set up an insurance brokerage firm Solstar Insurance Brokers, which will offer a referral service and advice to its clients.

The firm will be led by insurance broker Solomon Tzouvanni, who has more than 20 years of experience in the role. His longest stint was at his own firm Little N Large Insurance Brokers, where he spent over 19 years. At Solstar, his role will be head of insurance. 

Operating as part of Brightstar Group, Solstar will work alongside Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance to help clients find solutions for protection. 

This will include products for buy-to-let houses, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), commercial shops with upper parts and other property insurance. 

The firm will also offer a referral service and brokers will receive a referral fee at the point of sale. This fee will continue for every year that the policy is in place, which will create a source of passive income. 

 

‘A more holistic approach’

Tzouvanni said: “This new insurance offering from the Brightstar Group has the potential to help brokers and their clients in a number of ways. Often, insurance is the last thing a broker considers with a deal, and this can lead to delays and the client paying more than they need to. With our service, a client’s details can be referred to an expert at the outset, enabling us to negotiate the best terms available from the markets.  

“Not only can this result in a better outcome for the customer, but it can also prevent delays and reward the broker with an additional source of income. Over time, this income from insurance referrals can deliver embedded value for broker businesses.” 

Rob Jupp (pictured), group CEO at the Brightstar Group, added: “The launch of Solstar Insurance Brokers reflects our strategic objective as a group to provide a more holistic solution for our clients and partners than property debt alone.  

“With the upcoming introduction of Consumer Duty regulations, there will be greater emphasis on all brokers to take a more holistic approach to advising their customers. Solstar provides the option for them to do this by leveraging our expertise and this will benefit their clients as well as their business.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.