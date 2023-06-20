You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise Mortgages to remove select ranges; LendInvest to withdraw BTL fixed rates – round-up

by:
  • 20/06/2023
  • 0
Precise Mortgages to remove select ranges; LendInvest to withdraw BTL fixed rates – round-up
Precise Mortgages will temporarily withdraw products from its range of residential products today.

The lender said all tier one, tier two and tier three core range products will be removed, along with all tier one, two and three debt management range products.

Precise added all Right to Buy and Help to Buy remortgage products will also be temporarily withdrawn.

Tier one and two ranges are aimed at borrowers with no defaults or county court judgments (CCJ) in the last 24 months and no missed mortgage or secured loan arrears in 12 months or one in the last 36 months.

Tier three allows two defaults in the last 24 months, one CCJ in the last 24 months and one missed mortgage or secured loan arrears in 12 months or three in the last 36 months.

The lender said new product ranges will be available soon.

The firm said to secure a product, brokers would need to fully submit applications before 8pm today and all minimum documents need to be uploaded by 5pm on 22 June.

Minimum documents include signed direct debit mandate, latest year’s accounts and tax calculation with tax year overview, one month from the latest two months’ payslips and the last three months’ personal bank statements.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director for OSB Group, said: “The market for pricing lending is obviously changing quickly and in-line with other lenders, we’ve made the decision to withdraw some products from Precise Mortgages to protect service levels and ensure our brokers get the support they need. We will be launching new ranges soon.”

 

LendInvest to withdraw BTL fixed rates

LendInvest is temporarily removing all buy-to-let fixed rates at 5pm today, although tracker products, including product switch will remain available.

According to a broker note, to keep current fixed rates for active deals in its system, decisions in principle (DIP) will need to be submitted to full mortgage applications in 48 hours.

It added that applications will have to be converted to offer within 14 days.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.