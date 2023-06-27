You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial hires Nanda as relationship director for South East team

  • 27/06/2023
YBS Commercial hires Nanda as relationship director for South East team
YBS Commercial has appointed Vikas Nanda as relationship director for the South East team, the third for the region.

Nanda will be based in the lender’s officer in Peterborough and will cover the South East region, including Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey.

He will work closely with other South East team members including senior relationship directors Matt Buck, Mark Setchell and Gaynor Morgan; relationship directors Matt Barlow and Natalie Mackle; and associate directors Claire King and Karolina Calak.

Nanda was previously commercial banking manager at Metro Bank for over two years.

Before that, he was relationship manager at HSBC for around a year and before that spent around four years at Metro Bank in various roles. Prior to that, he worked at Natwest for over a decade.

Andrew Edwards, regional director for the South East team, said: “We’re committed to maintaining support, including funding for the commercial market during this volatile time. Ensuring dedicated help for our brokers wherever they are is a big part of that, and the driver for our ongoing efforts to strengthen our regional teams.

“It’s a great time to join us and I’d like to warmly welcome Vikas to the team.”

Nanda added: “Joining the team at YBS Commercial is a really exciting opportunity for me. I can’t wait to get involved and contribute to this fantastic business.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.