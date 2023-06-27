YBS Commercial hires Nanda as relationship director for South East team

YBS Commercial has appointed Vikas Nanda as relationship director for the South East team, the third for the region.

Nanda will be based in the lender’s officer in Peterborough and will cover the South East region, including Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey.

He will work closely with other South East team members including senior relationship directors Matt Buck, Mark Setchell and Gaynor Morgan; relationship directors Matt Barlow and Natalie Mackle; and associate directors Claire King and Karolina Calak.

Nanda was previously commercial banking manager at Metro Bank for over two years.

Before that, he was relationship manager at HSBC for around a year and before that spent around four years at Metro Bank in various roles. Prior to that, he worked at Natwest for over a decade.

Andrew Edwards, regional director for the South East team, said: “We’re committed to maintaining support, including funding for the commercial market during this volatile time. Ensuring dedicated help for our brokers wherever they are is a big part of that, and the driver for our ongoing efforts to strengthen our regional teams.

“It’s a great time to join us and I’d like to warmly welcome Vikas to the team.”

Nanda added: “Joining the team at YBS Commercial is a really exciting opportunity for me. I can’t wait to get involved and contribute to this fantastic business.”