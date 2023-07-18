You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

LendInvest profit stable at £14.3m in 2023

by:
  • 18/07/2023
  • 0
LendInvest profit stable at £14.3m in 2023
LendInvest’s profit before tax rose slightly to £14.3m in 2023, which is in line with last year’s figure of £14.2m.

 

According to its financial results for the year to 31 March 2023, its platform assets under management, which is the total market value of investments that the company has made, rose by 21 per cent year-on-year to £2.6bn.

The company said that this was driven by a 21 per cent increase in buy-to-let platform assets under management.

The lender added that its funds under management jumped by 23 per cent year-on-year to £3.6bn.

LendInvest added that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell by nearly a third to £14.3m, compared to £20.3m in 2022.

The company attributed this to the “expected launch costs” for its new residential mortgage product as well as increased impairment charges to £5.9m. This is up from £4.4m in 2022.

The impairment charges were largely related to two legacy defaulted loans, LendInvest said.

Rod Lockhart (pictured), chief executive of LendInvest, said: “I am pleased with the progress we have made over the past 12 months, despite a challenging market environment. We have continued to grow platform assets under management, build new funding relationships, introduce new products and make significant advancements in technology.

“Our ability to adapt to changing market dynamics has been evident through our product offerings and pricing strategies. Additionally, we have also focused on reducing our credit risk profile and enhancing our capital efficiency.”

He added: “Whilst the economic backdrop remains uncertain, we remain confident in the resilience of our business model and funding strategy, the increasingly capital-efficient nature of our lending and the long-term opportunities for our disruptive, differentiated offering.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.