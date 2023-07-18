Together ups personal and commercial finance rates

On the personal finance side, first charge products have increased by around 0.55 per cent for two-year fixed rate products, while second charge two-year fixed rate products have risen by around 0.6 per cent.

Similar changes have also been made to its consumer buy-to-let products on the same term for both first and second charge.

Within its commercial finance range, specialist buy-to-let first charge and second charge two-year fixed rate deals have gone up by around 0.5 per cent.

The lender has also made the same changes to its flexi buy-to-let first and second charge two-year fixed rate products.

Together said that brokers would have until 23:59 on 2 August to submit fully packaged personal finance cases on previous rates and cases must progress to offer by 30 August.

It added that any requotes or financial amendments to existing cases from today will have new rates applied to them.

On the commercial side, all submitted applications will need to complete by 16 August and cases not with its underwriting team will need to be requoted onto new rates.