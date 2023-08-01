You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hampshire Trust Bank hires portfolio management head for specialist mortgages

by:
  • 01/08/2023
  • 0
Hampshire Trust Bank hires portfolio management head for specialist mortgages
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Nicola Ledgard (pictured) as its head of portfolio management for its specialist mortgages division.

The lender said that the appointment was part of its “continued strategy of helping support a broad range of professional property investors, including those with large or complex borrowing requirements”.

In her role, Ledgard will set up and lead the portfolio management team in the specialist mortgages division and work with broker partners to “safely manage and monitor large or complex exposures” within the company.

She will report to Chris Daly, HTB’s managing director for specialist mortgages.

Ledgard joins from Aldermore where she worked for over six years, most recently as head of portfolio management for property.

Prior to that, she was at Nationwide for around seven years in various roles including senior lending manager and senior recovery manager.

She has also held senior roles at Salt Commercial and Cheshire Building Soiety.

Daly said: “It’s great to have someone of Nicola’s calibre joining us at HTB. She has extensive experience and a track record of success within residential and corporate real estate lending, and she is the ideal person to set up and lead our new portfolio management team.

“Our specialist mortgage lending has proved extremely resilient despite the issues that the mortgage market as a whole has faced over the past year and our new portfolio management team will only strengthen our operations as a whole.”

Ledgard added: “I am delighted to be joining HTB, during what is an interesting period within the mortgage industry. It’s a great opportunity to establish a best-in-class portfolio management team from scratch.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting to know my new colleagues, rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck into the exciting task ahead of me.”

HTB has been growing its teams in recent months, with Russell Higgins joining as development finance lending manager, Harry Bhogal as its lending manager for the development finance division, Mike Kilford as sales manager for its middle ticket specialist equipment asset finance division and Andrea Glasgow as specialist sales director.

Marcus Dussard, who was sales director, left the firm earlier in July after three and a half years in the role.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/