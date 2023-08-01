You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Redwood Bank amends BTL criteria to support ‘struggling’ landlords

by:
  • 01/08/2023
  • 0
Redwood Bank amends BTL criteria to support ‘struggling’ landlords
Redwood Bank has updated its residential buy-to-let criteria in an effort to help landlords with their financial challenges.

The specialist bank has reduced the interest coverage ratio (ICR) to 125 per cent and will now offer lifetime interest-only products for most houses in multiple occupation (HMO) categories. 

The lender said the lifetime interest-only option would help landlords who were looking to maximise their cashflow and keep their outgoings low. 

It has also lowered the 2.5 per cent stress rate which is applied to variable, two and three-year fixed products to two per cent. 

Leon Marklew, director of business development at Redwood Bank, said: “The past few years have created an unprecedented situation for residential landlords and left many of them struggling. We want to take away some of their stress to allow them to continue making a success of their businesses. 

“We have enhanced our products to provide residential property investors with the opportunity to generate more leverage in a high-interest rate environment. Higher interest rates mean that property income is increasingly unable to drive the required quantum of debt available to landlords, so by reducing our interest coverage ratios, we are able to provide them with the opportunity to generate greater leverage, if required, despite industry-wide high rates.”  

He added: “Redwood has always been popular with brokers from an HMO perspective – and by further enhancing our HMO propositions with lifetime interest only, we are making a statement that we have an appetite for the more complex deal types that HMOs usually fall under.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.