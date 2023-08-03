Freedom Finance adds Evolution Money to lender panel

The Freedom Finance marketplace allows users to search and compare financial products such as mortgages and loans. Homeowners will also be able to check whether they are eligible for a loan with Evolution Money with a soft credit check.

Evolution Money can offer loans of between £5,000 and £100,000 on terms of 36 months to five years. Options are available up to 140 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Andrew Fisher, chief growth officer at Freedom Finance, said: “We are delighted to add Evolution’s secured loans to our platform. As the market conditions for credit continue to change, the range of credit options we offer through our platform is a key differentiator for both customers looking for credit, and for partners looking to work with Freedom Finance.

“We have products from the widest range of credit partners on the market available on our platform and our proprietary matching technology means we can help borrowers find the most appropriate credit products available to them.”

Matt Roberts, business development manager at Evolution Money, added: “We are delighted to be joining the Freedom Finance marketplace. By making our credit products available to people using Freedom’s proprietary technology, we will be able to help even more customers meet their financial goals.”