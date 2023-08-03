You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

West One Loans reports £190m worth of originations in July

by:
  • 03/08/2023
  • 0
West One Loans reports £190m worth of originations in July
Specialist lender West One Loans recorded £190m in originations in July, the most in a single month in its history.

The figure is made up of buy-to-let, second charge, development finance, bridging and residential lending and is up from the previous record of £164m set in March.

The lender has grown assets under management to £2bn, another record for the firm.

The firm said that longer-term lending products, which include buy-to-let, residential and second charge reached £1bn under management for the first time.

Shorter-term products, covering bridging and development finance, “continue to grow strongly” and no specific figures were given.

West One Loans said that it was “confident it can continue lending strongly in the second half of the year, despite volatile market conditions”.

 

Promotions fuel ‘growth ambitions’

The company has promoted Matt Watson to head of sales for bridging and buy to let in the South, and Jez Quinn is taking on the role of head of sales for bridging and buy to let in the North.

It has also hired regional account managers for bridging and buy to let, Ashley Bailey for the North and Ashleigh Blackbeard for the South West.

The hires are part of plans to “fuel its ambitious growth targets”.

Danny Waters, chief executive of Enra Specialist Finance, said: “I am very pleased to be able to report record lending figures this month and sustained success through the first half of the year, despite ongoing market volatility.

“West One remains extremely well-capitalised, well-funded, and committed to the specialist lending sector. Our recent performance demonstrates just how robust we are. I believe there is still great opportunity in the market for well-funded specialist lenders despite the current environment.”

He added: “Demand for lending remains high across all elements of our proposition especially in the short-term space.

“We believe we will see our market share grow as we continue to offer a consistent, reliable source of specialist funding to our broker partners through changing market conditions.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.