HTB triples DIP validity to 90 days

Hampshire Trust Bank has extended the decision in principle (DIP) validity from 30 days to 90 days across its specialist mortgage range.

The change is in addition to its recently extended offer period is also valid for 90 days.

The extension is based on broker feedback and will “provide a single, simplified deadline, reducing multiple timeframes before and after the issuance of a DIP and pre-offer”.

The lender added that it would lead to streamlined communication between lender, broker and their landlord or investor clients.

A DIP must be accepted within 30 days by instructing a valuation.

Chris Daly (pictured), managing director, specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “By working closely with brokers, we’re constantly fine-tuning our award-winning service no matter the market conditions we collectively face.

“Providing an extended DIP, now aligned with our offer period, is our way of simplifying the number of deadlines brokers need to track and progress a case.”

He added: “It’s a small change with big impact, reducing the administrative burden of a deal, and giving back valuable time which in turn allows brokers to focus more on their clients and the options available to them.

“Indeed, regardless of market conditions, we’re still lending and have the same strong appetite to support and champion experienced landlords and property investors via our award-winning service.”

Steve Williams from Redgate Financial, commented: “In a time of unprecedented interest rate fluctuation, it is both reassuring and vital to have lenders such as HTB who treat both brokers and their clients with such professionalism and courtesy.

“In the last 18 months, we have seen lenders withdrawing rates giving no more than two hours’ notice on some occasions – thank you to all at HTB for not adopting this approach but actually instead giving brokers back valuable time to better focus on our clients.”