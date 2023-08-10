You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

HTB triples DIP validity to 90 days

by:
  • 10/08/2023
  • 0
HTB triples DIP validity to 90 days
Hampshire Trust Bank has extended the decision in principle (DIP) validity from 30 days to 90 days across its specialist mortgage range.

The change is in addition to its recently extended offer period is also valid for 90 days.

The extension is based on broker feedback and will “provide a single, simplified deadline, reducing multiple timeframes before and after the issuance of a DIP and pre-offer”.

The lender added that it would lead to streamlined communication between lender, broker and their landlord or investor clients.

A DIP must be accepted within 30 days by instructing a valuation.

Chris Daly (pictured), managing director, specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “By working closely with brokers, we’re constantly fine-tuning our award-winning service no matter the market conditions we collectively face.

“Providing an extended DIP, now aligned with our offer period, is our way of simplifying the number of deadlines brokers need to track and progress a case.”

He added: “It’s a small change with big impact, reducing the administrative burden of a deal, and giving back valuable time which in turn allows brokers to focus more on their clients and the options available to them.

“Indeed, regardless of market conditions, we’re still lending and have the same strong appetite to support and champion experienced landlords and property investors via our award-winning service.”

Steve Williams from Redgate Financial, commented: “In a time of unprecedented interest rate fluctuation, it is both reassuring and vital to have lenders such as HTB who treat both brokers and their clients with such professionalism and courtesy.

“In the last 18 months, we have seen lenders withdrawing rates giving no more than two hours’ notice on some occasions – thank you to all at HTB for not adopting this approach but actually instead giving brokers back valuable time to better focus on our clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.