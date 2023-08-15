John Charcol adds Propp commercial comparison tool to website

Mortgage advice firm John Charcol has partnered with specialist property finance comparison site Propp to integrate its comparison tool with its website.

This follows a referral agreement between the two firms in March which was to broaden John Charcol’s offering and allow its clients to access commercial rates online. John Charcol will refer commercial mortgage enquiries to the Propp team.

Since this partnership, the advice firm has introduced £92m of commercial lending to Propp.

Peter Williams, CEO at Propp said: “Propp has access to exclusive rates and terms from several commercial lenders, which makes us very competitive in a market where commercial clients are struggling to remortgage due to higher rates and stress tests.

“John Charcol is an established and respected brand, and benefit from high volumes of traffic, so commercially it is a no-brainer that we would want to reach John Charcol’s digital audience in addition to the referrals being generated by the mortgage team.”

Williams added “We’re finding that the semi-commercial market, despite the higher rate environment, is buoyant. Lenders are keen to lend money on property with a residential element because the risk is much less than fully commercial at a time of economic uncertainty.”

Nick Mendes (pictured), mortgage technical manager at John Charcol said: “Our partnership with Propp offers great value to our clients seeking commercial mortgages particularly at a time of high interest rates.

“With the Propp commercial comparison tool now residing on the John Charcol website, this gives our clients a real-time view of the best commercial products and rates available in the market.”