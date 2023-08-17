You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Lendco cuts BTL rates

by:
  • 17/08/2023
  • 0
Lendco cuts BTL rates
Lendco has updated its buy-to-let range with two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.55 per cent.

Products are available across standard buy to let, houses of multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

The lender is also offering improved tracker pricing with products featuring free early repayment charges (ERC) and the firm has refreshed its product transfer and bridge exit products.

Highlights include standard five-year fixed rates starting from 5.44 per cent and two-year trackers priced from one per cent over the three-moth Sonia swap rate.

The firm will also improve options and pricing for expats and foreign nationals.

Alex King, executive director of Lendco, said: “We are very pleased that we are finally able to deliver to our intermediaries a downward move in pricing.

“Although reductions are very welcome, we have aimed to deliver further optionality to our brokers. We will have customers who wish to wait to see if inflation and rates settle in the medium term before securing a longer duration fixed rate, so our two-year and tracker options should prove attractive to these borrowers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.