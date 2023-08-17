Lendco cuts BTL rates

Lendco has updated its buy-to-let range with two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.55 per cent.

Products are available across standard buy to let, houses of multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

The lender is also offering improved tracker pricing with products featuring free early repayment charges (ERC) and the firm has refreshed its product transfer and bridge exit products.

Highlights include standard five-year fixed rates starting from 5.44 per cent and two-year trackers priced from one per cent over the three-moth Sonia swap rate.

The firm will also improve options and pricing for expats and foreign nationals.

Alex King, executive director of Lendco, said: “We are very pleased that we are finally able to deliver to our intermediaries a downward move in pricing.

“Although reductions are very welcome, we have aimed to deliver further optionality to our brokers. We will have customers who wish to wait to see if inflation and rates settle in the medium term before securing a longer duration fixed rate, so our two-year and tracker options should prove attractive to these borrowers.”