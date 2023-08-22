Hampshire Trust Bank lowers select five-year fixed rates

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank has reduced five-year fixed rates in its specialist buy-to-let and semi-commercial ranges by up to 0.7 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates have been lowered in its ERC Lite and ERC Plus ranges with pricing starting from 7.29 per cent.

The lender is also offering a Fee Plus product, replacing the special edition, which is available on a five-year fixed rate term of 6.89 per cent for loans over £1m and 7.29 per cent for loans between £100,000 and £1m for buy to let.

The deal is also available for semi-commercial properties and is subject to a five per cent arrangement fee.

It is available on an ERC Lite basis with early repayment charge of four per cent in years one and two and three per cent in years three to five.

Chris Daly (pictured), managing director for specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “These incredibly positive changes across our buy-to-let and semi-commercial products mean we are able to support even more experienced landlords and property investors with their specialist property finance requirements with our lower rates.

“The introduction of Fee Plus, an evolution of our popular special edition, means that investors across not only buy to let, but also semi-commercial portfolios, can now access the affordability benefits on offer.”

He added: “Our commitment remains to drive our proposition through innovation, providing products that combat affordability and ensure that we continuously champion as many landlords and property investors as possible.”