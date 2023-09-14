You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Together originates £242m in one month

  • 14/09/2023
Specialist lender Together supported over a thousand customers with loans totalling over £242m in August alone.

The firm said that its month-end total for bridging finance, both regulated and unregulated loans, stood at £121m.

Marc Goldberg, CEO of sales and distribution at Together, said that the figures were “amazing”, especially given the challenging economic backdrop.

He said: “We’re delighted to have delivered excellent results, exceeding our financial targets last month, supporting 1,053 loans to our customers, allowing them to achieve their financial ambitions.

“To have lent £121m in bridging across our group business in the month was a real milestone, but the fact that this only represented half of our total lending as a business across all our products in August, is something we are really pleased to announce.

“This is testament to our diverse range of products including buy-to-let and commercial mortgages and the continued support we provide through excellent customer service, to the UK lending market.”

Goldberg added that while the lending figures were impressive, especially in a typically quiet month, “exceptional service focus” remained the lenders “number one focus”.

He noted: “The impact we are having on our colleagues, customers and business partners is something that we continue to be incredibly proud of as a business.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.