Together originates £242m in one month

Specialist lender Together supported over a thousand customers with loans totalling over £242m in August alone.

The firm said that its month-end total for bridging finance, both regulated and unregulated loans, stood at £121m.

Marc Goldberg, CEO of sales and distribution at Together, said that the figures were “amazing”, especially given the challenging economic backdrop.

He said: “We’re delighted to have delivered excellent results, exceeding our financial targets last month, supporting 1,053 loans to our customers, allowing them to achieve their financial ambitions.

“To have lent £121m in bridging across our group business in the month was a real milestone, but the fact that this only represented half of our total lending as a business across all our products in August, is something we are really pleased to announce.

“This is testament to our diverse range of products including buy-to-let and commercial mortgages and the continued support we provide through excellent customer service, to the UK lending market.”

Goldberg added that while the lending figures were impressive, especially in a typically quiet month, “exceptional service focus” remained the lenders “number one focus”.

He noted: “The impact we are having on our colleagues, customers and business partners is something that we continue to be incredibly proud of as a business.”