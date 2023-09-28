UTB makes two appointments to develop bridging servicing team

United Trust Bank (UTB) has made two new appointments for its bridging services team, as it looks to increase its loan book.

Adetayo Odukoya has been appointed head of servicing bridging. For nearly 20 years, he has worked in senior service roles for companies such as Santander, Acenden and, most recently, Pepper UK where he was arrears and litigation manager.

Odukoya is to work closely with Sundeep Patel who is the director of bridging and will support the division’s wider senior management team.

The immediate objectives in the role include improving in-life customer service levels, creating and implementing a strong control framework to manage the loan journey efficiently from completion to repayment.

He will also monitor consumer duty principles for bridging service and support, and evolve the division’s vulnerable customer support.

Rose rises through the ranks

In addition to Odukoya’s appointment, Tony Rose has been promoted from within UTB’s bridging team to servicing manager. Rose will bring with him a huge amount of experience having worked in UTB’s bridging division since 2016 as a client liaison officer, and most recently as an operation and project analyst.

He has worked in banking for nearly fifteen years, including 7 years working in Australia and New Zealand in servicing and underwriting roles for the Bank of New Zealand and Bankwest.

UTB: ‘An exciting time in the bank’s evolution’

Odukoya commented: “I am delighted to be joining the bridging servicing team at UTB during this very exciting time in the industry. “Working with Sundeep and the wider bridging teams, I look forward to enhancing both the overall customer experience and UTB’s market position by utilising the wealth of experience we have across the business.”

Following his promotion, Tony Rose said: “I am delighted to be joining the Bridging Servicing team. I have witnessed first-hand UTB’s tremendous growth and success in the bridging sector and our esteemed Servicing team has consistently demonstrated an unwavering dedication to providing assistance to our customers during difficult periods.

“I look forward to enhancing our overall customer service and further solidifying UTB’s impressive reputation within the market.”

Sundeep Patel added: “We have invested in some significant appointments this year as we continue to grow our bridging business, improve our processes and commit to consistently delivering the high levels of service brokers demand and deserve.

“I am delighted that Adetayo has joined the Bank at this exciting time in our evolution, and with Tony supporting him, and both working closely with the wider senior management team, they will ensure our in-life loan servicing become the best in the market for regulated and unregulated bridging customers.”