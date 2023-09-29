Together cuts buy-to-let fixed rates

Together has cut the cost of two and five-year fixed rates across its first and second charge buy-to-let range.

Rates across both ranges have been reduced by 26 basis points. The rates for first charge five-year fixed mortgages will start at 7.99 per cent and for second charges, rates start from 8.99 per cent.

Two-year fixes begin at 8.99 per cent with second charge loans at 9.99 per cent.

The lower rates will be available for customers looking to buy standard and non-standard properties, including 100 per cent residential investment properties, holiday lets and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

A swathe of lenders have cut rates following the Bank of England’s decision to the hold the base rate at 5.25 per cent in September.

Marc Goldberg (pictured), chief executive of sales and distribution at Together, said: “We’re starting to see some confidence and stability return to the mortgage and property markets after a long period of uncertainty. The Bank of England’s decision to hold the base rate has meant swap rates have become less volatile in recent weeks. This has given us the confidence to re-examine our buy-to-let rates following invaluable feedback from our broker partners.”

Goldberg added that high rents and a willingness from sellers to lower their asking prices was creating “huge opportunities for a new breed of landlord”.

Submitted applications at the previous rates must be funded by 27th October.