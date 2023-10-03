Roma Finance releases range of bridging products

Roma Finance has launched a range of bridging products named Romaflow which includes desktop valuations and “competitive rates”.

There is a Flowbridge for residential bridging and auction finance and Flowrefurb. The refurbishment product is for refurbishment costs of up to 25 per cent of the initial market value of the property, as well as light development where costs are between 25 to 50 per cent of the value of the property.

Desktop valuations will be available up to 70 per cent loan to value and rates start from 0.95 per cent.

The products are open to the whole of market while the 20 of the lender’s broker partners will have access to a range where pricing is 9.9 per cent per annum and the exit strategy is refinance.

Michael Allison (pictured), commercial director of Roma Finance said: “We are focused on more than just lending and are dedicated to supporting the market in these ever changing economic circumstances. We remain agile and believe these new products and rate changes will provide support to those who are looking to maximise property investment opportunities.

“Romaflow has been highly successful with its intelligent touch underwriting and fast completion times with outstanding feedback. This is the next progressive step on the journey for Roma.”