You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Roma Finance releases range of bridging products

by:
  • 03/10/2023
  • 0
Roma Finance releases range of bridging products
Roma Finance has launched a range of bridging products named Romaflow which includes desktop valuations and “competitive rates”.

There is a Flowbridge for residential bridging and auction finance and Flowrefurb. The refurbishment product is for refurbishment costs of up to 25 per cent of the initial market value of the property, as well as light development where costs are between 25 to 50 per cent of the value of the property. 

Desktop valuations will be available up to 70 per cent loan to value and rates start from 0.95 per cent. 

The products are open to the whole of market while the 20 of the lender’s broker partners will have access to a range where pricing is 9.9 per cent per annum and the exit strategy is refinance. 

Michael Allison (pictured), commercial director of Roma Finance said: “We are focused on more than just lending and are dedicated to supporting the market in these ever changing economic circumstances. We remain agile and believe these new products and rate changes will provide support to those who are looking to maximise property investment opportunities.

“Romaflow has been highly successful with its intelligent touch underwriting and fast completion times with outstanding feedback. This is the next progressive step on the journey for Roma.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.