LendInvest slashes resi rates

by:
  • 05/10/2023
LendInvest slashes resi rates
LendInvest has reduced residential mortgage rates by up to 0.45 per cent and brought out a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) product.

The lender has reduced two and five-year fixed rates, with the two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV in its standard range starting from 6.44 per cent for properties with an EPC rating between A and C.

The equivalent standard product starts at 6.49 per cent for properties with an EPC rating that is lower than C.

LendInvest’s standard five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV is 6.39 per cent whilst its EPC-discounted version is priced at 6.34 per cent.

The firm has reintroduced its five-year fixed rate deal at 90 per cent LTV, with its standard product priced at 7.14 per cent and its EPC-discounted iteration coming to 7.09 per cent.

Esther Morley (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages at LendInvest, said: “Adjusting our product set to match the ever-changing needs of homeowners and our brokers alike is of the highest priority for the team.

“We are delighted to be releasing these new and improved updates for our residential mortgage range, and improving the process by which you apply for and secure a mortgage with us.”

