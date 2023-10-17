You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MFS added to Dynamo lender panel

by:
  • 17/10/2023
  • 0
MFS added to Dynamo lender panel
Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been brought on to Dynamo’s lender panel.

The firm has over 5,000 intermediaries in its mortgage club working across residential, bridging, buy-to-let (BTL) and other mortgages.

Dynamo members will be able to access the lender’s range of bridging, buy-to-let and specialist finance products.

The partnership will allow lenders to “place and process complex cases which require bespoke, tailored solutions”.

MFS specialises in handling large loans, offering loans up to £50m with terms between three and 24 months. It currently has over £1bn in funding and is on track to achieve a loan book of up to £1.5bn.

Dynamo for Intermediaries’ mortgage club director, Cat Armstrong (pictured), said: “It is great to welcome MFS to our lender panel. We know that brokers and their clients need wider options and flexibility in the current climate – MFS has an outstanding track-record in delivering just that.

“It is an exciting addition to Dynamo for Intermediaries, and we are confident that brokers will enjoy MFS’ innovative, can-do approach to lending.”

Karen Rodrigues, head of national accounts at MFS, said: “At MFS, we strive to make things as simple as possible for brokers and borrowers, using our experience and expertise to understand their individual needs before then guiding them carefully through the products we can offer.

“We’re very pleased to have joined Dynamo for Intermediaries’ lender panel, meaning we can connect with more brokers and help them with the delivery of bespoke bridging loans and BTL mortgages, regardless of how complicated the case might be.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.