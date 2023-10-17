MFS added to Dynamo lender panel

Specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been brought on to Dynamo’s lender panel.

The firm has over 5,000 intermediaries in its mortgage club working across residential, bridging, buy-to-let (BTL) and other mortgages.

Dynamo members will be able to access the lender’s range of bridging, buy-to-let and specialist finance products.

The partnership will allow lenders to “place and process complex cases which require bespoke, tailored solutions”.

MFS specialises in handling large loans, offering loans up to £50m with terms between three and 24 months. It currently has over £1bn in funding and is on track to achieve a loan book of up to £1.5bn.

Dynamo for Intermediaries’ mortgage club director, Cat Armstrong (pictured), said: “It is great to welcome MFS to our lender panel. We know that brokers and their clients need wider options and flexibility in the current climate – MFS has an outstanding track-record in delivering just that.

“It is an exciting addition to Dynamo for Intermediaries, and we are confident that brokers will enjoy MFS’ innovative, can-do approach to lending.”

Karen Rodrigues, head of national accounts at MFS, said: “At MFS, we strive to make things as simple as possible for brokers and borrowers, using our experience and expertise to understand their individual needs before then guiding them carefully through the products we can offer.

“We’re very pleased to have joined Dynamo for Intermediaries’ lender panel, meaning we can connect with more brokers and help them with the delivery of bespoke bridging loans and BTL mortgages, regardless of how complicated the case might be.”