Kent Reliance lowers rates and adds deals

  • 20/10/2023
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, part of the OSB Group, has brought out buy-to-let and residential products.

The lender’s buy-to-let seven per cent fee limited edition product has been lowered by five basis points to 5.19 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates 75 per cent LTV start from 4.89 per cent and two-year trackers begin from 5.49 per cent.

Residential highlights include the reintroduction of its income flexibility range up to 90 per cent LTV and supporting customers with higher income multiples when they need flexibility.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director, OSB Group, said: “Our popular limited edition seven per cent product fee five-year fixed rate has been improved, this means our lower pricing can support even more landlords.

“We’ve also reintroduced our income flexibility residential range and expanded it to help our customers who need greater flexibility with income multiples.”

