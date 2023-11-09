Together originates £221m in October

Specialist lender Together has supported over a thousand customers with loans totaling more than £221m in October.

The lender said that it had funded more than 1,192 loans across the group, with over £113m generated through its broker channel.

The remainder came from its “strong relationships across its direct customer base”.

More than £106m were originated from regulated and unregulated bridging, with £41m in buy-to-let lending.

The group has also delivered more than £30m in regulated lending, with an increase in applications across all regulated lending.

There was around £35m in commercial mortgages, £13m in development finance and auction finance came to £18.5m.

Together: Sustained demand

Chris Baguley, group channel development director, said that the company’s lending and growth was “highly impressive” particularly given the current tough economic climate.

He said: “Once again, we’ve exceeded our financial targets for the month, showing the sustained demand for our fast and flexible finance to help entrepreneurial clients achieve their property ambitions during what has been a difficult time for many businesses and individuals.

“Our colleagues across Together continue to be the reason we are able to deliver these incredible outcomes for our customers and our customer ratings are at the highest level in our history”.

Bridging building

Baguley continued that it had seen a “great performance across our diverse product range” and 40 per cent of its originations in October coming from bridging.

Baguley said: “We are very pleased and proud with our overall performance in delivering a highly impressive month, and the continued support we provide through excellent customer service to streamline processes and enhance our product range.

“These improvements mean we’re well on track to meet our own growth ambitions – and our vision to be the most valued lender in the market.”