YBS Commercial hires relationship director for North region

  • 10/11/2023
YBS Commercial Mortgages has appointed Jordan McGorrigan as relationship director within its Northern team.

He has over 10 years of experience in commercial lending, and joins from FW Capital where he was investment executive for two years. Prior to that, he was a business growth manager at Allied Irish Bank for almost two years, and before that worked at Barclays for five and a half years, most recently as relationship manager. 

At YBS Commercial Mortgages, McGorrigan will oversee the North East region including Newcastle, while based at the lender’s office in Manchester. 

He will work alongside senior relationship director Barry Dillon, relationship directors Jennie Guy and Chris Butler, and associate director Rob McFarlane. 

McGorrigan (pictured) said: “We have a clear vision of how we want to grow the business by helping professional landlords, investors and other kinds of small businesses, and I’m so excited to be a part of bringing these to fruition.” 

Mark Heckels, regional director for the North team at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “I’m thrilled to have Jordan onboard, further strengthening our support for the region and increasing our physical presence in the north-east, including the key city of Newcastle.   

“This is a further demonstration of our commitment to providing the best possible service to our brokers and customers, and ensuring that, wherever they need us, we’re there to support them.” 

