MAF Finance Group hires Buxton as regional director

Specialist finance brokerage MAF Finance Group has appointed Paul Buxton as regional director for the North West.

Buxton has over 20 years’ experience in financial services and he joins from Natwest where he was director, general corporates, specialist asset finance for more than five years.

Prior to that, he worked at Lombard for 10 years as a relationship manager.

Over his career, he has worked with mid and large corporate customers to transact complex and project finance solutions.

At MAF, Buxton will support SME and larger corporate clients to secure finance across a range of products.

Buxton (pictured) said: “With significant capability to support clients with larger, more complex and bespoke transactions, joining MAF will enable me to work with a wide panel of banks and alternative funders, giving much more scope across a wider range of clients where we don’t have to say no to a client with a great business plan just because they don’t meet a particular lender’s criteria.

“Over the last 14 years, MAF has established a strong reputation and, having previously worked with some of the senior management, I am excited to be joining such a dynamic business.”

Sue Chapman, joint managing director of MAF, added: “We’re delighted that someone with Paul’s impressive track record in the sector is joining our incredible team. He strengthens our representation in Manchester and across the North West as we continue to support major corporate clients and SME businesses, enabling them to realise their growth aspirations.”