You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Downing Property Finance launches sustainability-linked development loans

by:
  • 21/11/2023
  • 0
Downing Property Finance launches sustainability-linked development loans
Downing Property Finance has come out with loans to reward developers that utilise sustainable building practices.

The range has been backed by £75m funding from HSBC for sustainable lending. 

The product will offer eligible borrowers interest payment refunds from 0.25 to 0.1 per cent on drawn funds. 

Downing will work closely with developers to create an assessment, which will include waste and water management, carbon reduction and energy efficiency. 

The lender will also engage with developers to identify areas that could make a development more sustainable and increase the rebate available to them. 

Once the development is completed, an independent specialist will assess how it complies with sustainability objectives. 

Parik Chandra, partner and head of specialist lending at Downing LLP, said: “We firmly believe that our sustainable loan product represents one of the most compelling incentives driving sustainable innovation within the construction industry. Furthermore, it aligns with the evolving preferences of end buyers who increasingly prioritise energy efficiency in residential schemes. 

“Downing Property Finance takes pride in delivering this initiative, empowering property developers to embrace sustainability, reduce environmental impact, and create appealing, energy-efficient residential projects that cater to the discerning preferences of today’s homebuyers.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.