Downing Property Finance hires Bowley to development finance team

Downing Property Finance has appointed Doug Bowley as investment manager, in an expansion of its development finance team.

Bowley joins Downing Property Finance from Hilltop Credit Partners, where he worked for two years as associate of origination. Prior to that, he was a business development manager (BDM) at Octopus Real Estate for nearly five years.

As investment manager at Downing Property Finance, he will be responsible for new business origination through the developer and broker network. Bowley will also oversee the process from enquiry through to completion.

Bowley said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Downing Property Finance at such a pivotal time of expansion. The existing property finance team has cultivated a stellar reputation for its service offering, which made my decision to come aboard straightforward.

“Downing’s strong capital position instils confidence in SME developers regarding the stability of their funding – critical for the swift and efficient loan execution process we’re known for, which simplifies the approval process for brokers and clients alike. I’m eager to start contributing to the success of our current and future clients.”

Parik Chandra, head of property finance at Downing, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the team. We constantly seek outstanding talent to join our ranks through our recruitment strategy, which values a blend of relationship management, sales acumen, and credit expertise.

“This reinforces our commitment to becoming the leading lending partner for brokers and developers throughout the UK.”

Last year, the company introduced sustainability-linked development loans.