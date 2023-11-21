LendInvest brings out Black Friday sale for bridging

The offer is applicable to all of its unregulated bridging products on standard properties.

The lender said that this latest incentive aimed to support brokers and customers, whether they be homebuyers, landlords or property investors, to save money and get onto the property ladder.

Victoria Barnard, business development manager at LendInvest, said: “Since cutting our bridging rates a couple of weeks ago, we’ve seen lots of interest from brokers with clients looking to find the right deal in today’s market.

“We wanted to take this a step further though, and continue to support their customers to save money and meet their ambitions for this winter.

“After a challenging year, with inflation beginning to fall and Bank of England Base Rates staying stable, we want to pass on the benefits of that to our customers and help stimulate the market.”