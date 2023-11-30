Advice firm Mortgage Light sets up commercial arm

Advice firm Mortgage Light has established a commercial division in addition to its existing mainstream and protection services.

The firm was set up over a decade ago by director Siobhan Holbrook and caters to clients with adverse credit, high-net-worth individuals, buy-to-let and shared ownership.

Holbrook said: “I’m delighted to announce that we’ve taken the next step in our company’s expansion, by launching our commercial finance department.

“We’ve been arranging domestic mortgages for many years, and we’re excited to be able to offer a whole plethora of finance options to service a growing market.”

The commercial division will be led by Alex Stoyles, head of commercial lending and high net worth.

Its services will include bridging finance, asset finance, second charge, development finance, and refurbishment among other specialist advice areas.

Stoyles said: “Since Siobhan started the business over 12 years ago, we’ve become an industry recognised mortgage brokerage whose reputation is trusted by lenders, developers and home buyers alike. Mortgage Light is recognised for providing a great service and for offering bespoke products that are not always accessible elsewhere.

“Our clients will know us for assisting with the purchase of their own home or investment properties, but many won’t be aware that we also help customers with other areas of finance too.”