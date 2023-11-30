You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Advice firm Mortgage Light sets up commercial arm

by:
  • 30/11/2023
  • 0
Advice firm Mortgage Light sets up commercial arm
Advice firm Mortgage Light has established a commercial division in addition to its existing mainstream and protection services.

The firm was set up over a decade ago by director Siobhan Holbrook and caters to clients with adverse credit, high-net-worth individuals, buy-to-let and shared ownership. 

Holbrook said: “I’m delighted to announce that we’ve taken the next step in our company’s expansion, by launching our commercial finance department.  

“We’ve been arranging domestic mortgages for many years, and we’re excited to be able to offer a whole plethora of finance options to service a growing market.” 

The commercial division will be led by Alex Stoyles, head of commercial lending and high net worth.  

Its services will include bridging finance, asset finance, second charge, development finance, and refurbishment among other specialist advice areas. 

Stoyles said: “Since Siobhan started the business over 12 years ago, we’ve become an industry recognised mortgage brokerage whose reputation is trusted by lenders, developers and home buyers alike. Mortgage Light is recognised for providing a great service and for offering bespoke products that are not always accessible elsewhere.  

“Our clients will know us for assisting with the purchase of their own home or investment properties, but many won’t be aware that we also help customers with other areas of finance too.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.