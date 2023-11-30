Together promotes Abraham to director

Specialist lender Together has promoted head of residential underwriting, Duncan Abraham, to underwriting operations director.

He will take up the role next week and oversee the lender’s regulated and unregulated underwriting operations. Abraham will be responsible for 64 colleagues and the promotion is part of the lender’s strategy to streamline its processes.

He has worked for the lender for 25 years and joined as an administrator.

Abraham (pictured) said: “I have 25 years of working alongside brokers to promote Together’s ethos of common sense lending. I’ve predominantly worked in residential underwriting, where I’ve implemented structure and processes that have received great feedback from the market.

“My new position will give me the opportunity to lead commercial underwriting as well, looking at our entire operation, and through the lens of our partners to provide the best possible service.”

Abraham will report to Darren Clarke, group operations director at Together.

Clarke said: “Duncan has built a sterling reputation as an invaluable team member at Together because of his encyclopedic knowledge of the specialist lending market.

“He’s also proved to be a loyal and reliable colleague during his 25-year career and I’m delighted that he will be taking up his new position.”

Clarke added: “Bringing all our underwriting under one roof is key to simplifying how our partners do business with us as we continue towards our vision of becoming the most valued lending company in the UK.”