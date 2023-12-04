You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Tab launches fractional ownership investment product

by:
  • 04/12/2023
  • 0
Tab launches fractional ownership investment product
Specialist lender Tab has introduced a fractional ownership product so investors can own assets for a lower cost.

The fractional ownership model, Tab Property, has been launched with the purchase of two Travelodge hotels in Chigwell and Snaresbrook with a combined value of £5m. 

Investors can invest a minimum of £1,000 to part-own real estate assets and receive returns from rental income and capital growth without having to take on debt. 

Tab will take care of the property acquisition, management, tenant requirements and reporting. There will also be a reserve fund for unforeseen costs such as void periods, maintenance and repairs. 

The Travelodge hotels are expected to give investors a 7.62 per cent net yield, which will amount to a total annual return of £462,000 with an extra 2.5 per cent projected capital growth. 

Tab will be looking at other investment opportunities for the fractional ownership model, including residential properties. 

Duncan Kreeger (pictured), CEO and founder of Tab, said: “As an advocate for democratising real estate investment, I’m excited to introduce our latest fractional ownership product, following our acquisition of Travelodge Hotels in Chigwell and Snaresbrook. 

“Our platform empowers users to tailor their property ownership to meet specific goals, allowing them to diversify their investment portfolio. We’ve crafted an intuitive, user-friendly experience aimed at widening access to property investment, enabling more individuals to tap into the returns traditionally reserved for those with substantial capital.  

“Our experienced team is constantly looking for new investment opportunities, and these acquisitions are just the beginning for Tab Property.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.